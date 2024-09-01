MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MSADY opened at $22.98 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.50.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

