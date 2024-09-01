Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Sells $465,000.00 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,388,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,894.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVTS stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.42. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

