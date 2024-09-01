Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

NXPRF stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53. Nexans has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

