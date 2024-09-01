Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,171,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 8,314,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,883.6 days.

Nickel Industries Price Performance

Shares of Nickel Industries stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Nickel Industries has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

