Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 129.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $170.79. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

