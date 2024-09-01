Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 83,169 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $1,230,901.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,742.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,862. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial makes up approximately 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

