Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

