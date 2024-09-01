Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.46% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Organovo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.05.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

