Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Orion Oyj stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $47.16.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
