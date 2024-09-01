Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Oyj stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $47.16.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

