Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,891 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,891 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 217,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $77,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,710,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SBOW. Mizuho cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.58.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.