Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $162.78 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,093 shares of company stock worth $11,936,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

