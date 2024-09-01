PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

