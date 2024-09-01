PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

