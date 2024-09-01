Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 973,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on PESI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.
Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.17.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
