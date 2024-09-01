Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 973,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PESI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

