Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Up 3.7%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.83. 159,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 507,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
