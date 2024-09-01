Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Up 3.7%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.83. 159,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 507,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

About Photronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Photronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 55,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Photronics by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Photronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 450,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.