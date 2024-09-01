Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,095,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 2,568,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,190.0 days.
Piaggio & C. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIAGF opened at C$2.95 on Friday. Piaggio & C. has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.03.
Piaggio & C. Company Profile
