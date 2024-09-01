Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 4,684 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

