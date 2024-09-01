Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 884 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hershey alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 48.2% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 19.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 38.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 163,485 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HSY opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $219.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.