Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS JCPB opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

