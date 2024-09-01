Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 1,505 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diageo alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,347,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,474,000 after buying an additional 88,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $130.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.45. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $171.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.