Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 2,537 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NVS opened at $120.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.