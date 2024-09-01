Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 9,700 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.32 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

