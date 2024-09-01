Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys Shares of 4,636 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $201.37.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

