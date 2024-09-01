Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 108,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $333.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average of $300.71. The company has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

