Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $554,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after buying an additional 417,145 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 216,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

