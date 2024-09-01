Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

