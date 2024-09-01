Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after buying an additional 208,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day moving average of $212.60.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

