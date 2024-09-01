Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

NYSE ICE opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,242.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

