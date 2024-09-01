Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $920,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.17 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

