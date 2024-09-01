Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 109.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 447.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Celanese by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $130.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.13.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

