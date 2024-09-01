Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,183,000 after purchasing an additional 193,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $251.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

