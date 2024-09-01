Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 191,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.98 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.