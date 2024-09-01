Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

