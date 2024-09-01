Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.