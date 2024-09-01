Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 1,819 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

