Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 3,007 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

