Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 395 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

