Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $892.64 and its 200 day moving average is $821.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

