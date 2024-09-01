Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

