Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

