Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 109 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total transaction of $25,354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,750 shares of company stock valued at $56,105,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.8 %

AXON opened at $364.97 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $378.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.72, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

