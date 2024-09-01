Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 1,923 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

