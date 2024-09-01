Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 2,547 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.1% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

