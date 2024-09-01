Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,233,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 167.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $121.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

