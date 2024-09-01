Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

