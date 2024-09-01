Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.21.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

