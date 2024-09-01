Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VBK opened at $261.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

