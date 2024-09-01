Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 62.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $64.79 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

