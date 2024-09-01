Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

