Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after buying an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,448,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

